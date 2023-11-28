The TSA's 2024 Dog Calendar Has Arrived, Here's How to Snag One
The yearly calendar celebrates TSA's more than 1,000 highly skilled canines.
It may be hard to believe it, but it's true: A new year is almost here, which means you might just be in the market for a new 2024 calendar. Luckily for you, there's an incredibly adorable option that is now available to be downloaded (for free). The TSA's iconic yearly canine calendar is finally here, and it features the 15 TSA dogs that made the cut for this year's calendar selection.
But mind you—the calendar's purpose isn't to just honor the calendar winners, rather it is to celebrate the agency's more than 1,000 canines that every day work across the US to protect airports and passengers. It's a difficult job, but someone ought to do it! Every year, the agency trains 300 new dogs who are then tasked to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials in airports across the country.
Ben, Csimbok, Eci, Duke-LeDuc, Kari, Rocky, and Puk are only a few of the 15 winners featured in the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar. In addition to them, you will also find the winner of the 2023 Cutest Canine Contest winner, whose name is Dina and is a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
If you wish to download the calendar and read some fun facts about the canine winners, you can find it at this link right here. For more information on TSA's Explosives Detection Canine Program, you can visit this website.