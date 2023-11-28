The TSA's 2024 Dog Calendar Has Arrived, Here's How to Snag One

It may be hard to believe it, but it's true: A new year is almost here, which means you might just be in the market for a new 2024 calendar. Luckily for you, there's an incredibly adorable option that is now available to be downloaded (for free). The TSA's iconic yearly canine calendar is finally here, and it features the 15 TSA dogs that made the cut for this year's calendar selection.

But mind you—the calendar's purpose isn't to just honor the calendar winners, rather it is to celebrate the agency's more than 1,000 canines that every day work across the US to protect airports and passengers. It's a difficult job, but someone ought to do it! Every year, the agency trains 300 new dogs who are then tasked to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials in airports across the country.