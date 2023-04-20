The TSA Just Took to Twitter to Remind You of Its Weed Policy

It is exactly *checks calendar* April 20, and by all means, we want you to blaze it, huff it, and pass it today. But if you're planning to fly either today or in the next few days (or honestly, anytime) you might want to put the blunt down and listen up for a few seconds.

The TSA has taken to Twitter to remind everyone of its policies once again—but this time, it doesn't have to do with peanut butter. Or at least, not directly. In a pun-packed tweet shared earlier today, the Transportation Security Administration posted three photos of what look like makeshift weed containers used by travelers to hide their THC products.

Yes, you guessed it—one of them is, in fact, a peanut butter jar in which a passenger tried to hide weed pen cartridges. Clearly, the traveler was unaware of the TSA's policies, and while they probably thought that a peanut butter jar was the perfect and most clever hiding spot, they actually incurred in a double violation, since the TSA considers peanut butter a liquid and doesn't allow passengers to carry jars of it through security. And then of course—THC cartridges are a no-no, too.