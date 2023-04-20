The TSA Just Took to Twitter to Remind You of Its Weed Policy
Carrying weed is illegal, but the TSA won't look for it.
It is exactly *checks calendar* April 20, and by all means, we want you to blaze it, huff it, and pass it today. But if you're planning to fly either today or in the next few days (or honestly, anytime) you might want to put the blunt down and listen up for a few seconds.
The TSA has taken to Twitter to remind everyone of its policies once again—but this time, it doesn't have to do with peanut butter. Or at least, not directly. In a pun-packed tweet shared earlier today, the Transportation Security Administration posted three photos of what look like makeshift weed containers used by travelers to hide their THC products.
Yes, you guessed it—one of them is, in fact, a peanut butter jar in which a passenger tried to hide weed pen cartridges. Clearly, the traveler was unaware of the TSA's policies, and while they probably thought that a peanut butter jar was the perfect and most clever hiding spot, they actually incurred in a double violation, since the TSA considers peanut butter a liquid and doesn't allow passengers to carry jars of it through security. And then of course—THC cartridges are a no-no, too.
Don't worry though, the TSA isn't out there to get you. They don't really care about your passion for weed, and they don't look for it either. "TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs," reads the TSA website. "But if any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer."
While we do not encourage illegal transportation of drugs, there are some things you probably want to know if you realize you're accidentally about to fly with some weed—or if you're willing to do it as, say, a social experiment. You can find all the info right here in our handy guide on how to sneak weed on an airplane. We warned you, though—do with this information what you will!