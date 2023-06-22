The TSA Says You Can, in Fact, Pack Onion Rings in Your Carry-On

The Transportation Security Administration took to Twitter on Thursday to remind travelers of its carry-on policies in an authentic playful and punny fashion. "Hungry? Have no tear!" reads the tweet. "Onion rings and other tasty sides are good to go in carry-on bags." The choice of picking onion rings as protagonist for the post isn't totally random—June 22 is, in fact, National Onion Ring Day.

Right below it, a pretty well-photoshopped pic of an airport security bin filled with onion rings grabs the attention of anyone scrolling through the social media at that moment (including me, a journalist who, at first glance, thought the photo was real and almost lost my mind).

However, the TSA takes a moment to remind everyone that while tasty goods of all kinds are welcome, the same cannot be said for liquids (remember the viral peanut butter debate, which I will never stop bringing up?). "[Your] ketchup needs to be 3.4 ounces or less to fly," the caption continues, ending with a redirect link to the TSA's very own “What Can I Bring” page.

While you're legally welcome to bring your food aboard, it is still worth considering common sense and general plane etiquette. "You folks do a stellar job and I appreciate you so much, but please don't encourage people to bring aromatic (this is my polite way of saying stinky) foods onto planes," reads one comment below the tweet. "Dealing with their feet is bad enough."