These Are the Airports Using Facial Recognition in Security Screenings Right Now

It looks like airports are getting more and more tech-driven in an effort to make the security processes speedier. While the UK is rolling out new scanners that will (finally) allow travelers to not have liquid limitations on their carry-on, the US is testing new facial recognition features.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now testing the use of facial recognition technology at 16 select airports across the US, including Baltimore, Washington DC, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Jose, and Gulfport-Biloxi and Jackson in Mississippi. According to the agency, the program is voluntary, and it is still in its pilot phase.

The reason behind the move is reportedly twofold. First, the TSA wants to improve security screenings by making them faster to go through for travelers. The agency has pointed out that the new screenings speed up the process because they are "self-service" and eliminate the need for travelers to hand over their ID to a TSA officer. Second, the agency is looking to help officers do their job and be objective through technology.

"What we are trying to do with this is aid the officers to actually determine that you are who you say who you are," Jason Lim, identity management capabilities manager at the TSA, told the Associated Press.

Critics of the program, though, are not so sure about it. Those questioning the new TSA move argue that facial recognition technology could raise bias concerns. Additionally, while the program is reportedly voluntary, some critics are worried that actually opting out could lead to some negative repercussions for those travelers. Finally, there is the issue of privacy and security, and some people are worried with their data and photos being kept and used.

The TSA, though, said not to worry about that. Reportedly, the agency said that while in limited circumstances some data is collected and shared with the Science and Technology division within the Department of Homeland Security, it is also deleted after 24 months. According to Lim, the camera only turns on when a traveler puts in their ID card, which should reassure passengers that their photo is not going to be taken randomly and unwillingly.

"We take these privacy concerns and civil rights concerns very seriously," Lim told the Associated Press. "Because we touch so many people every day."