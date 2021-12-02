You'll Have to Wear Masks on Planes, Trains, and Buses Until March

If you're planning on traveling anywhere via plane, train, or bus in the next few months, plan to have a mask on hand. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended its mask mandate to March 2022—nearly two months past its initial expiration date.

The mandate was extended once more in response to the newly discovered Omicron variant, which is considered to be a more infectious form of COVID-19, per NPR. According to KRON 4, the mandate will run until at least March 18, 2022. It applies to public transportation and airports and is required for all travelers, including those who are fully vaccinated. It was initially set to expire in mid-September 2021, then January 2022, and now March.

"Following the President's order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022," the TSA said in a statement.

Masks must be worn properly, too. A spokesperson for the agency tweeted out an infographic, showing the right way to wear one for those who haven't gotten the message in the last year. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth and should fit tightly around those areas.