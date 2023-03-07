TSA Warns Not to Send Your Pets Through the X-Ray at Airport Security

We get it, traveling with a pet can be stressful, especially when you're trying to get them through airport security without incident, but there are right ways and wrong ways to go about making the experience as seamless as possible.

One decidedly wrong way to go about it is to simply leave your pet in your carry-on bag to avoid having to take it out at the Transportation Security Administration's checkpoint.

That's exactly what happened last week at the Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, where a traveler left their pet cat inside their carry-on bag and sent it through an X-ray scan, according to a new tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Hardly a one-off situation, a similar incident took place last November at JFK Airport.

According to a followup tweet from Farbstein, the cat is safe, and simply had to go through a proper screening with its owner after the cat was identified.

While some replies to the tweet pointed out that skittish pets—especially cats—might go on the lam after being let out of their carriers, the TSA pointed out in an Instagram reel on the incident that any travelers concerned about their pet going into "escape artist" mode can request alternative screening options, like getting scanned in a private room.