TSA Could Fine Passengers Up to $1,500 for Refusing to Wear a Mask

Masks are no longer just a safe and respectful social norm. As the pandemic continues to rage, sporting your best face covering while using major forms of transportation nationwide isn't optional. And now, refusing to wear one could result in serious fines from the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA recently announced that it could fine travelers who don't comply with the face mask mandate on public and commercial transportation networks, starting with $250 fines for the first offense. That $250 penalty is just the tip of it, too; repeat offenders could face up to $1,500 punishments. The news comes after the CDC rolled out a nationwide mask requirement for travelers.

"TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response," Senior TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye said in a statement. "As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers."

The mandate officially went into effect this month and will remain in place until at least May 11, 2021. According to the CDC's order, face masks should cover both your nose and mouth without gaps along the sides. Though you can absolutely sport a medical mask or N-95 respirator, both the CDC and TSA stated that face shields and goggles can not be worn in the place of a mask.

TSA is not the only body to have implemented such a requirement. US airlines are similarly mandating face coverings and have gone as far as to ban those not abiding.