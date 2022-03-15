TSA Is Proposing $644,398 in Fines for COVID-19 Mask Violators

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, rules and regulations around personal protective equipment (PPE) have continued to shift. And although wearing masks has become a new way of life for many, establishments around the globe are beginning to drop mask mandates. However, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is upholding its mask-wearing rules by proposing $644,398 in fines for 922 COVID-19 mask violators.

According to a new government report created by the ​​Government Accountability Office (GAO), since February 2021, the government has reported a significant jump of unmasked passengers on commercial flights and in airports, train stations, and other public transit services. The report also adds that in recent months TSA has "issued more than 2,700 warning notices after more than 7,000 incidents and over 900 civil penalty fines against maskless passengers."

Apparently, according to Reuters, the government agency reported that "all but 44 of the TSA fines were for failing to wear masks as required on airplanes or, less often, in airports." The 44 cases covered unmasked passengers in transportation like transit, rail, and bus.

And although these numbers may not seem that high, they are a considerable jump from TSA's earlier findings. In October, according to Skift, TSA reported a proposed $85,990 in fines for 190 mask violators and issued warnings to more than 2,200 people. TSA's more recent findings come right after the CDC announced that people in "low-risk" areas no longer need to wear masks. Although masks may no longer be required at your local grocery store, they are still necessary on forms of public transportation. Last week, TSA extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation for another month, from March 18 to April 18.

For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA has been issuing hefty fines for maskless travelers. GAO also reports that TSA fines included $501,388 for 788 onboard air incidents, 18 civil penalties for not wearing masks at airport checkpoints totaling $57,065, and another 44 have been issued for surface transportation incidents totaling $28,150.