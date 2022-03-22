TSA Has a New Machine That Will Get You Through Security Faster

The Transportation Security Administration will soon debut new, high-tech x-ray machines that will be able to more thoroughly and quickly scan carry-on items at airport security. The devices are called Computed Tomography x-ray systems, and the TSA is awarding the $781.2 million contract to the company Analogic to deliver and maintain them.

"These awards are another important step in enhancing aviation security," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a press release. "They provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process."

The advanced technology of these machines uses algorithms to detect weapons, explosives, and any other dangerous items. The device produces 3-D images of items in the carry-on, which allow TSA officers to view and rotate objects without needing to take them out of the bag. Hopefully, it will reduce the need to have a TSA officer sort through the 15 pairs of underwear you packed for a three-day trip to inspect the laptop charger at the bottom of your bag.

In addition to the machines' actual function, they are kind of shaped like the Shai-Hulud from Dune. This fancy x-ray machine can reduce the time spent waiting in airport security lines, and the sort of Sci-Fi, futuristic look will keep my imagination going, which is a bonus.