TSA PreCheck Just Got Even Cheaper for Enrollment & Renewals, Here's How to Save

Flying during the holidays or really any time at this point is a nightmare. TSA PreCheck is the only thing that makes it manageable. If you say otherwise, you're lying. And now, it's like the Transportation Security Administration itself heard our cries.

TSA's PreCheck program just got even cheaper. The administration reports that enrollment and the in-person renewal fee are now just $78, down from the previous $85 price tag. The online renewal fee, however, remains $70.

"For individuals and families with plans to fly this holiday season, now is the time to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in the announcement. "TSA PreCheck offers significant benefits to those who meet its enrollment standards—less physical contact, fewer items on the conveyor belt, and faster screening."

Let me explain the perks for those who haven't experienced the luxury of PreCheck. The program offers an expedited airport security process, so you can leave your shoes on and your laptop in your bag. According to the agency, TSA PreCheck passengers saved five minutes versus passengers without it.

You can apply for the program online and schedule an in-person appointment. There are over 500 enrollment centers nationwide, including spots like your local Staples. The approval process includes a background check and fingerprinting.