Enrolling in TSA PreCheck Just Got a Little Bit Easier

If you’ve been eyeing TSA PreCheck for a while and are thinking of enrolling in the program, just know that you now have more opportunities to do so.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just announced that it is expanding its enrollment services by collaborating with Telos Corporation, which immediately adds 10 new locations to the list. The expansion is part of TSA's plan to make enrollments accessible to people in a more convenient way, where customers can decide to opt in the program by visiting a location close to their home, office, or shop.

"TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveler program that improves overall aviation security and provides time and convenience benefits to its members," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "This expansion of enrollment providers will increase the network of locations where applicants may go to complete their TSA PreCheck membership."

Telos enrollments have already started during a trial period, which saw the first applicants in Annapolis, Maryland; Chantilly, Virginia; Ashburn, Virginia; and Las Vegas. The company is now planning to expand its enrollment services nationally.

Another piece of good news is that regardless of who the initial enrollment provider was, TSA PreCheck members will now be able to renew their membership online either with Telos or IDEMIA, which is TSA PreCheck's original enrollment provider.

For more information, you can visit the TSA PreCheck website.