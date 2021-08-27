TSA Posts Video of Raw Chicken Taking a Ride on a Baggage Claim Carousel

If you're currently reading this while enjoying a little lunch or afternoon snack, drop the food. I'm warning you now this news is not for the weak-stomached. Earlier this week, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) took to Instagram to make a rather concerning announcement: Someone decided to check a frozen hunk of raw chicken parts.

TSA found the raw meat casually circling the baggage carousel. What's more alarming? It wasn't wrapped. The chicken parts were just straight up on the conveyor belt among pieces of luggage.

"There is a personal fowl on the carousel," TSA wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the incident. "Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this. We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel they became free range."

Hey, at least they were having fun with the circumstances.