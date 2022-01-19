The TSA Unveiled The 10 Wildest Items They Confiscated Last Year

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Everyone who has traveled by plane in the last decade knows how strict the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is. Still, people try to sneak through security with things they shouldn't have in their carry-ons or on their person, like water bottles, vodka, and, occasionally, meth burritos. The TSA released its top confiscated items of 2021 and the list is surprising to say the least. The list, released in a video on Twitter, contains the agency's "top 10 catches of 2021" and includes everything from bullets and pistols to chainsaws and bear spray. The TSA also included commentary, cracking jokes about each confiscated item. "From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers fund some truly unusual items," the agency tweeted. "They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies."

These are the top 10 items confiscated by TSA in 2021, according to the agency itself: Chainsaw - Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Wine holder (shaped like a firearm) - Sacramento International Airport

Fireworks - Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Machete - Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Bear spray - Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

Cleaver - Harrisburg International Airport

Firearm buckle - Daniel K Inouye International Airport

Meth burrito - Houston William P. Hobby International Airport

Pistol - Newark Liberty International Airport

Bullets hidden in deodorant - Atlantic City International Airport

In regards to the pistol, the TSA quipped, "Is your one shot worth a mugshot?" Of the meth burrito, the agency joked, "You can't speed your way through security." The agency clarified that some of the items it confiscated actually can be packed in checked baggage. Booze, baseball bats, and even firearms (when properly packed—unloaded, inside a locked, hard-sided case, and declared to the airline at check-in) are OK. Sneaking them on the plane in your carry-on, however? That's a no-no. The agency has had enough problems thanks to an uptick in incidents involving unruly passengers during the pandemic. In fact, the TSA teamed up with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has been cracking down on unruly travelers with hefty fines. The TSA has said that it will revoke TSA PreCheck from passengers behaving badly. In conclusion, leave your weapons, tools, and drugs at home and mind your p's and q's. If you don't, you may find yourself starring in next year's video roundup.

