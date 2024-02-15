Are TSA Rules Always Changing on Purpose? Here's the Truth

On this fine Thursday morning I am happy to announce that no, you have not lost your marbles and your brain is not playing wild tricks on you. The rumors are, in fact, somewhat true: TSA rules—the ones that all of us find ourselves questioning when in line for airport security—do actually change and are not, technically, set in stone.

Don't look at me—the TSA said it! But it's a little more complicated than that, so before we get into it, let me explain why I took it upon myself to embark on this investigative travel journey.

Picture the last time you were at the airport. You're the next one up for security check, and your laptop is in your bag. TSA agents aren't giving you any hints. Do you oh-so-confidently pull it out of your bag and place it in a separate bin, do you assertively keep it in your luggage, or do you sheepishly ask an agent what to do?

If you're like me, and like the majority of travelers, you'll find yourself choosing the last option—because, somehow, many travelers are confused about what to do at security checks, since rules seem to be changing all the time. Within this community of frustrated travelers (to which I proudly belong), a few members decided to share their thoughts on TikTok. Thanks to these videos, I now know I am not alone in my TSA frustrations.

"TSA never fails to make me feel like the dumbest person alive," reads the overtext on a recent TikTok video with over 1.4 million views. "On the way here they said 'keep everything in your bags including laptops.' now on the way home they're like 'are you [redacted] stupid? Why do you have your laptop in your bag??'"