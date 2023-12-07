A Self-Service TSA Security Checkpoint Could Be Coming to Your Airport

The TSA is continuing to develop the technology of airport security theater, which will hopefully one day result in shorter wait times. It's a venture of the Speed at Screening program from the agency, which is aiming to increase "security effectiveness while dramatically reducing wait times and improving the passenger experience."

The latest effort is adopting some of the service features that you'll be familiar with if you've ever ordered food from Taco Bell or checked out at Target. The agency is piloting a self-service screening option, which will first start in January in Las Vegas at the Harry Reid International Airport.

The self-service center will offer TSA PreCheck passengers the chance to go through with no more than minimal assistance from TSA officers. In renderings of the kiosk, it looks as though passengers will simply put their bags onto the conveyor belt to be screened, before walking themselves through the body scanner.