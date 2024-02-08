The TSA Has Advice for Fans Heading to the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is fast approaching and it wouldn't be a proper “big travel” event without the TSA weighing in on recommended do's and don'ts—and we couldn't be happier about it.

The Transportation Security Administration recently took the time to remind fans of both teams playing in the big game about some of its very important rules. And before you let out a massive sigh—they're not trying to rain on your parade, rather they're trying to make your traveling experience ahead and after the Super Bowl the most pleasant possible, so listen up!

The things you should remember aren't many, but pretty important. Addressing both Kansas City Chiefs fans and San Francisco 49ers fans traveling to Las Vegas, the TSA is encouraging everyone to head to their respective airports at least two hours in advance due to an expected surge in travelers during the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. This guidance, of course, applies to anyone with flights out of these airports, not just football fans, as passenger volumes will be elevated here:

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose International Airport (SJC)

Metropolitan Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Kansas City International Airport (KCI)



Additionally, the agency is encouraging fans to remember the 3-1-1 rule: you can only pack in your carry-on liquids of 3.4 ounces or less, you must fit them in one quart-sized bag, and you can only carry one of those. “If you're planning to paint to cover your face during the game, that should be enough,” the TSA adds. “If you plan to bring enough to cover your entire body, you'll want to pack it in your checked bag.”

As per the returning home phase of the trip, fans should feel free to pack all their Super Bowl merch in their carry-on, with a few exceptions. "Fans should pack their game programs in their carry-on bags," reads the TSA announcement. "Other souvenirs such as hats, helmets, footballs, pennants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, plastic cups and rally flags may be packed in a carry-on or checked bag. Empty metal beer cans with the Super Bowl logo can be packed in checked or carry-on bags." But if you want to bring home a souvenir beer can with beer in it, definitely put that in your checked bag.

For more information on what to bring and what to avoid, you can check the dedicated TSA website. And in case you want to know more details about traffic updates and parking opportunities once in Las Vegas, make sure to check out the Harry Reid International Airport's website.