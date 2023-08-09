The TSA Just Released Fresh Tips for Getting Through Security Quickly

The TSA acknowledges that going through security is an arduous painstaking process that is confusing and sometimes even a little unnerving. They've already had to clarify whether or not you can pack peanut butter (you cannot) or onion rings (you can).

Rather than leave us guessing and struggling, the TSA just issued a fresh list of its "dos and don'ts" for travelers, in the hopes of making our lives (and doubtlessly, their jobs) easier. Below are six dos and six don'ts to help you get through TSA with relative ease.

Below are the dos:

1. When purchasing a ticket online, enter your full name as it appears on your ID.

2. Enroll in TSA PreCheck.

3. Download the free myTSA app.

4. Wear shoes that are easy to remove and put back on (i.e. no knee-high lace-up Converses).

5. If you find yourself in a checkpoint line, use that time wisely.

6. Place your mobile phone inside your carry-on bag at the checkpoint.

And here are the six don'ts:

1. Do not joke about having an explosive device or claim that you've got a bomb with you.

2. Never put your pet or child through the checkpoint X-ray unit.

3. Never bring your firearm to a security checkpoint.

4. Never use your mouth as an extra hand.

5. Never place small items directly onto the X-ray belt.

6. Never bring a bottle of water to a security checkpoint, however you can bring an empty water bottle or reusable insulated container with you and then fill it up on the secure side of the checkpoint.

You can read the entire detailed tips over at TSA.gov.