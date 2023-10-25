Flying This Halloween? Here's What the TSA Wants You to Know

Halloween is coming up, and if you're like me, you're commuting to a different city to attend your scary festivities. And if you plan on traveling via plane to get to those parties, then you probably need to doublecheck your packing list against TSA policies. Because all that costume gear you're packing? The TSA has rules for all of it, from candies to lightsabers.

For instance, if part of your costume includes fake explosives, that is an item for your checked bag, not your carry-on. In fact, any fake weapon or weapon costume accessory should not be packed in your onboard items. Those items have to be checked.

On social media this week, the TSA has been sharing reminders about its baggage policies as they relate to Halloween festivities, often in its signature cheeky tone. In a Tuesday post, it offered up photographic evidence of a replica explosive a traveler attempted to bring through security earlier this month.