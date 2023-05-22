TSA Twitter Is the Exact Opposite of TSA IRL

There might be a way to avoid airport anxiety, or at least to reduce it a little bit. And the secret is the following: before you get in line for the routine security check, get on the TSA's Twitter, and have a giggle. Going through security can be intimidating. For one, TSA officers are all dressed up, while you are likely slouching in your oversized sweatshirt and comfy pants. Plus, they're the authority, giving out rules, telling people to step aside, doing random searches. And let's face it, at times—probably because they have to repeat the same rules all the time—officers can come off as, say, a bit ill-tempered. Case in point, a TikTok audio ironizing on TSA's "manners" went viral recently and had thousands of people use it to reenact the scene. "Take your laptops and electronics out the bag," says the video's fictitious TSA agent in an extremely authoritative tone. Then they raise their voice: "If you got a hoodie on, take it off! Take it off!" The overtext playfully jokes on the situation. "How TSA agents be acting at 5 am," it reads.

The comment section seems to agree with the take, with some users drawing parallels between TSA agents and army generals. "Has me yelling 'sir yes sir' [in] the middle of the airport," reads one comment. "USA TSA feels like boot camp," notes another user. To be fair—and to cut them some slack—it's not like TSA agents have an easy job. "Saying almost the same thing for 20 years and people STILL don't know what to do at checkpoints," reads one comment. "I'd be mad too." Plus, airports aren't the chillest place on earth, and as a flight attendant notes in the comment section, "I also feel for TSA. The level of confusion at airports is 11/10." But there might be a few tricks to remember that, in the end, TSA agents are just people trying to do their job—just like you are just a person trying to get to your destination. The golden rule is, of course, to come prepared. If you have time, try and read up on TSA's general rules when it comes to security. That way, you know what you're allowed to bring and what you should leave home (*clears voice* remember what we said about peanut butter jars?), and you can also get a sense of what you're required to take out from your carry-on and personal items to have those screened separately. It's a win-win, really—if you come prepared, the process will be quicker, and the officers won't have a reason to order you around boot camp-like. Once you've done that, if you're still feeling anxious, you can check out the TSA Twitter account. On top of having very helpful information on it—including fun facts on ultra-specific items you're not allowed to bring—it is just hilarious, and laughter is medically proven to help relieve your stress response. Differently than real-life TSA (or better, differently than what real-life TSA can come off as), TSA Twitter is all fun and games. Its whole shtick is that of reminding travelers of important rules, and making them have a giggle in the meantime. First and foremost, TSA Twitter is big on puns. Whatever the situation is—something you're not allowed to carry, something you are allowed to carry, or a cautionary tale from recent TSA "accidents"—it will always pack in some good wordplays. Here are some of our favorites:

Other times, TSA Twitter really focuses on its art choices to get you to laugh—and there's always an educational value to the tweet, too. TSA Twitter is like the class clown, but the smart one who uses humor as a segway to touch on more important topics. If it isn't an extremely stocky-looking photo, it is some extra-flashy poster art, and it never fails to disappoint. If you can't quite picture it, here's a couple of examples:

But back to our de-stressing situation. Either way you choose to go—consulting the TSA website or its Twitter—you're going to learn a couple of things to make the security process smoother for everyone, and you're going to feel more relaxed and less anxious when going through security, too. Unless you're carrying a "danger noodle" like this one below. Definitely feel stressed about that—real-life TSA will get stressed out, too.