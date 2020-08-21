It's entertaining to read a list of things left behind at a TSA checkpoint, until it's our own hard-earned loose change, amid a recession. The TSA announced on Friday that passengers left more than $900,000 behind at TSA security checkpoints in 2019, and I'll never toss my gum-coated dime into a bin again.

Loose change can add up to a fortune -- just ask the aquarium who collected the wishes of its visitors to pay the bills. In the 2018 fiscal year, the TSA collected $960,105.49, and the administration saw only a slight decrease to $926,030.44 in 2019. Considering 2019 was still the Before COVID-19 Times, we can safely assume the number will be significantly lower in 2020.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told Thrillist that the unclaimed money gets deposited into a special fund account for "critical aviation security programs." The carelessly thrown change is meticulously collected by employees.

"When people leave change at the checkpoint, [the money] is collected regularly," said Farbstein. "The loose change is put in rolls."