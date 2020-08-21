Travelers Left Behind Almost $1 Million at TSA Checkpoints Last Year
Could really use those extra quarters right now...
It's entertaining to read a list of things left behind at a TSA checkpoint, until it's our own hard-earned loose change, amid a recession. The TSA announced on Friday that passengers left more than $900,000 behind at TSA security checkpoints in 2019, and I'll never toss my gum-coated dime into a bin again.
Loose change can add up to a fortune -- just ask the aquarium who collected the wishes of its visitors to pay the bills. In the 2018 fiscal year, the TSA collected $960,105.49, and the administration saw only a slight decrease to $926,030.44 in 2019. Considering 2019 was still the Before COVID-19 Times, we can safely assume the number will be significantly lower in 2020.
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told Thrillist that the unclaimed money gets deposited into a special fund account for "critical aviation security programs." The carelessly thrown change is meticulously collected by employees.
"When people leave change at the checkpoint, [the money] is collected regularly," said Farbstein. "The loose change is put in rolls."
According to the agency, the top five airports with the most change left behind were John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami International Airport, McCarran International Airport, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, in that order. (You can find the complete list on page three of this document.)
It's not all bad news, though. While you can never get your loose change back, it's certainly possible to get your unclaimed baggage from the lost and found, or and buy it back on an online store.
