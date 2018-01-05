TSA Video Reveals the Craziest Items Confiscated in 2017

Say what you will about the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and their woefully ineffectual methods and sub-par attitudes, the officials tasked with screening airline passengers and their baggage every day sure deal with some crazy shit.
Besides standing in a constant waft of shoeless feet and dealing with grumpy travelers who neglected to throw away their half-filled water bottles, the airport security agents end up confiscating some truly bizarre items from people who are seriously confused about what's OK to bring on an airplane. Fortunately for the rest of us, the TSA also goes out of its way to share some of the wildest stuff that gets intercepted on Instagram, and even put together videos featuring the top 10 most unusual finds of the year, like the one for 2017 posted above.
Last year the agency came across a whole bunch of outrageous items you'd be an idiot to try and get past security, from knife blade fidget spinners, to bricks of drugs wrapped as Christmas presents, to an actual sickle. You owe it to yourself to watch the whole clip. If anything, it'll make you feel better for never trying to bring grenades on an airplane.
