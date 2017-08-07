This Hero Flew a Paramotor to Get Some McDonald's

There's no stopping a serious food craving. When you need pickles covered in cream cheese, you need them now. Tucker Gott wasn't going to let anything stand in the way of his craving. He needed to fill his stomach with a greasy burger from the golden arches.
The YouTuber took a paramotor to his local McDonald's, about 10 miles from where he takes off. He straps on the paramotor, which is basically a backpack motor with a paraglider and takes to the sky, sailing over treetops, corn fields, and dodging hay bales.
Gott says people often ask if he could fly his paramotor to school or work. "Although it's not really practical to do daily," he wrote on YouTube, "I sometimes find an interesting place to land. This McDonald's had a nice grass field that begged for a landing. Luckily, the local citizens found it intriguing and didn't call the cops."
Gott accomplishes his mission of doing something simple in grand fashion. Then he's rewarded with a personal restaurant in the sky. Despite the harrowing landings seen in the video, it's hard to imagine a better way to roll up to your local fast food joint.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.