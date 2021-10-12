This Bag of Chips Is Filled with Irish Whiskey

It's always fun when things are packaged creatively. This most commonly happens with holiday gifts, when it looks like the recipient is getting a pair of shoes, but it is actually a much more coveted iPhone. But the joy of tricky packaging shouldn't be relegated to just one holiday season.

Tullamore D.E.W. is expanding on the opportunity, with limited-edition packaging for six 50mL bottles of the brand's Irish whiskey. Packed in a chip bag, Tullamore D.E.W. Original Multipack contains mini bottles of triple blended grain, malt, and pot-still whiskey. It's the perfect party favor, picnic accessory, or game day contribution.

At first, everyone will look sullenly at what you've brought to the gathering. They'll think, "Great just another bag of chips." But then, once everyone realizes you've actually brought some high-quality brown liquor, you and your bag of whiskey will be the talk of the event.

The product retails for $28.99 and can be purchased from Caskers.com. A quick word of caution, though, Tully Chips aren't available in all 50 states. The bag is only available for purchase in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington. Those living in other states will just have to bring chips and whiskey, packaged as usual.