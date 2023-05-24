It's About to Get Much, Much Easier to Get to Tulum
Its brand new international airport will be ready for travelers by the year's end.
Soon, you’ll be able to fly directly into the gorgeous hotspot destination that is Tulum, Mexico. The coastline town's new airport is currently under construction and has been given an opening date, after a tour of the worksite from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on May 20.
According to Riviera Maya News, he toured the site with Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa. The new international airport will be called Felipe Carrillo Puerto Tulum International Airport. It will be finished by December 2023, according to statements issued by President López Obrador on Twitter.
“In December it will be possible to fly anywhere in Mexico and the world,” López Obrador posted.
Onsite managers and engineers reported that the construction of the new airport is about 40% complete. The Cancun Sun reported back in March that VivaAerobus and its North American partner Allegiant Air will be serving the airport. Initially, the new international airport was slated to be completed in April 2024, but work has advanced ahead of schedule, so the December completion date will be when the new Tulum airport will begin accepting passengers.
As we've previously noted, the perfect time to visit Tulum is between November and March, so you might want to start planning ahead for a winter 2024 getaway. The so-called "Williamsburg of Mexico" awaits.
Looking for more travel tips?
Whether you need help sneaking weed onto a plane, finding an airport where you can sign up for PreCheck without an appointment, or making sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to when your flight is canceled, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for up-to-date travel hacks and all the travel news you need to help you plan your next big adventure.