It's About to Get Much, Much Easier to Get to Tulum

Soon, you’ll be able to fly directly into the gorgeous hotspot destination that is Tulum, Mexico. The coastline town's new airport is currently under construction and has been given an opening date, after a tour of the worksite from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on May 20.

According to Riviera Maya News, he toured the site with Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa. The new international airport will be called Felipe Carrillo Puerto Tulum International Airport. It will be finished by December 2023, according to statements issued by President López Obrador on Twitter.

“In December it will be possible to fly anywhere in Mexico and the world,” López Obrador posted.