Tulum's Brand New Airport Just Opened, Here's What to Know

The much-anticipated, brand new Tulum International Airport (TQO) officially opened for business last Friday.

The airport will soon allow travelers from throughout the world to get to the popular coastal destination located some 80 miles south of Cancun much more easily than before, but for now it is only home to domestic flights within Mexico. As Simple Flying reports, the airport launched on December 1 with three Viva Aerobus routes (from Mexico City International Airport, Felipe Ángeles International Airport, and Monterrey International Airport) and one Grupo Aeromexico route (also from Mexico City) landing there. Additional domestic routes from Guadalajara and Tijuana are also expected to launch later this month.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was on site to inaugurate the airport's opening on Friday, and shared a post to X offering a glimpse inside the new facility.