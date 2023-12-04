Tulum's Brand New Airport Just Opened, Here's What to Know
It's just domestic flights for now, but soon Americans will be able to fly direct there.
The much-anticipated, brand new Tulum International Airport (TQO) officially opened for business last Friday.
The airport will soon allow travelers from throughout the world to get to the popular coastal destination located some 80 miles south of Cancun much more easily than before, but for now it is only home to domestic flights within Mexico. As Simple Flying reports, the airport launched on December 1 with three Viva Aerobus routes (from Mexico City International Airport, Felipe Ángeles International Airport, and Monterrey International Airport) and one Grupo Aeromexico route (also from Mexico City) landing there. Additional domestic routes from Guadalajara and Tijuana are also expected to launch later this month.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was on site to inaugurate the airport's opening on Friday, and shared a post to X offering a glimpse inside the new facility.
Meanwhile, four major US airlines have all already announced plans to fly to the new Tulum airport beginning next year. Below are the details on which airlines will be launching flights to Tulum in 2024:
- Delta Air Lines was the first US airline to announce a Tulum route, in October. The airline plans to launch a daily direct flight between Atlanta and the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport starting on March 28, 2024. The flight is slated to operate year-round on Being 737-800s.
- For its part, American Airlines will be offering four daily nonstop flights to Tulum from three US cities starting on March 28, 2024. The airline plans to offer daily flights from Charlotte, North Carolina and Miami, as well as twice-daily flights from Dallas. All the flights will be offered year-round and they'll operate on Boeing 737s.
- Spirit Airlines will also be launching nonstop flights to Tulum on March 28, 2024. The budget-friendly airline announced in the fall that it will offer daily nonstop service between Tulum and both Orlando and Fort Lauderdale at a low introductory airfare starting at $149 one-way.
- Beginning on March 31, 2024, United Airlines plans to offer nonstop flights between Tulum and three US cities: New York/Newark, Houston, and Chicago. On May 23, the airline will add seasonal flights to Tulum from a fourth US city: Los Angeles.
An added bonus of the airport is that it is also home to a train station connected to the new 950-mile Mayan Train route. The route is slated to be completed in February 2024 and will connect five Mexican states—Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo—once it's fully in operation.
Flights to Tulum from all the above airlines are already on sale, so you can visit each respective airline's website to book your travel.
