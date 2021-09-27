Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Is Back & Accompanied by 2 New Flavors

Classic candy corn is a controversial topic. People love it, hate it , and love to hate it. But as if it weren't already polarizing enough, Ferrara went and created a Turkey Dinner-flavored version that's headed back to store shelves this fall.

The seasonal mix, which previously featured roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, ginger glazed carrots, and sweet potato pie, looks slightly different this year. According to Brand Eating, the 2021 rendition of Brach's Turkey Dinner Candy Corn includes a few returning faves and two new flavors, including green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, apple pie, and coffee.

"We're always innovating with trends and fun flavors, and we know this year is different than anything we've ever seen," senior brand manager of seasonal marketing for Ferrara Mariah Havens said in a statement last year. "Much like our new Branch's Turkey Dinner candy corn, which includes a full-course meal of traditional Thanksgiving favorites."

It's not, however, the only candy joining this year's lineup. The other items arriving in stores soon include New Nerds Candy Corn, New Minions Candy Corn, Brach's Classic Candy Corn, Autumn Mix Candy Corn, New Nerds Trick-or-Treat Gummy Clusters, New Nerds Mix 125-Count Halloween Bag, New Black Forest, and Keebler Mixed Bag.