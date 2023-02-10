Here's What to Know About Traveling to Turkey Right Now

Turkey and Syria were recently devastated by a massive earthquake, which struck both countries in the early hours of Monday, local time. In addition to claiming the lives of thousands of people, the natural disaster also heavily impacted many cities and provinces, which witnessed several of their buildings collapsing.

While Turkey's most popular tourist destinations and cities haven't been directly impacted, the massive quake has left many US travelers wondering about the implications of travel to the Middle Eastern country right now, and what areas it is best to avoid.

While no travel restriction is currently in place, US travelers who are planning to travel to Turkey in the near future have been warned to avoid the areas affected by the quake.

"Large aftershocks continue and are likely through the coming days," read a statement released by the US Embassy on Monday. "US Citizens should avoid travel to areas affected by the earthquake and, if already there, we advise not to enter damaged buildings until Turkish authorities deem them safe."

At this time, US authorities have not told citizens to stay away from unaffected areas.

Specifically, the 7.8-magnitude quake hit in the southeast of Turkey, near the town of Gaziantep, which is also close to the Syrian border, CNN reported. The main shock, which was followed by numerous aftershocks, mainly affected approximately 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Turkey's main tourism hubs, including Antalya and Istanbul, are located far away from the impacted areas, respectively 369 miles and 528 miles away from Gaziantep by air. So far, there is no indication from Turkish authorities that travel to the country's main tourism locations has been affected or disrupted.

Currently, international flights are still available to and from Turkey, Fodor's Travel reports. Istanbul's airport, in fact, is still operating as normal. It is worth noting, though, that Turkish Airlines, the country's main airline, has canceled hundreds of flights over the last few days, and a few airports, including Turkey's Adana Sakirpasa Airport and Hatay Airport, are currently closed due to the earthquake's implications.

Turkey is currently in a three-month state of national emergency due to the earthquake. While unaffected areas aren't necessarily at risk, it is important to keep this in mind as the earthquake's consequences and repercussions will likely be felt across the entire country for some time to come.

How to Help

If you are looking to support the people of Turkey and Syria right now, some groups on the ground providing support that are currently accepting donations include the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF, the Syrian American Medical Society, the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, and the International Federation of Red Cross. In addition to these international groups, NBC News has highlighted a number of other organizations providing support. As always, be careful to verify the organizations that you are donating to to ensure your donation is going to impact those affected by this natural disaster.