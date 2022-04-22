This Premium Ice Cream Was Recalled from Grocery Stores Due to a Potential Allergen

Select containers of Turkey Hill's Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream are being recalled due to the possibility of undeclared peanuts, according to the FDA. Contaminated cartons of the ice cream could be life-threatening for those who experience peanut allergies.

The recall was initiated after a consumer contacted Turkey Hill due to select Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream containers being inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream. As of this writing, 385 containers of the ice cream have been recalled from grocery stores. Consumers may have purchased the incorrectly packaged product between April 14, 2022 and April 19, 2022.

If you have recently purchased Turkey Hill's Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream, keep an eye out for the 48-ounce containers with UPC number 020735420935 and a Sell-by date of March 2, 2023, which you can find on the bottom of the package.

Luckily, Turkey Hill Dairy has not received any reports of consumer illness to date due to the packaging mixup. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-693-2479.