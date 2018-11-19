People Are Trolling Their Moms, Asking How to Microwave a Turkey

As though there wasn't already enough to get stressed about around Thanksgiving, kids are trolling their parents. People are partaking in an online challenge where they text their mom and ask for instructions to microwave a 25-pound turkey.
While it's been spreading this month in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, the challenge dates back to late 2016, according to Know Your Meme. It's not totally clear who originated the challenge, but it may have started with a Facebook post by Claudia Francisco in December of that year. No matter when it started, if your parents buy into the ploy it's treading close to that mean/funny territory where Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween prank lives.
What is the "Turkey Microwave" meme and how do I get in on it?
The challenge that becomes a meme is really nothing but people posting screenshots from their phone of an alleged conversation between them and their mother or another guardian. They text dear ol' mum and ask how to microwave a turkey (or ask about a 25-pound turkey, if you're a purist).
Have the conversation with a straight face as your mother freaks out about what a bad idea it is to microwave a whole turkey. Then you post the conversation, as somewhere in the world your parent sits quietly and wonders where they went wrong while raising you.
Though, if you're going to play this game, be sure your mom doesn't have the internet. She might have beat you to the joke.
Show me some good ones
You saw where this was headed. Here are some examples that went exactly according to the plan.
Also, just to be sure, you know you shouldn't do this, right? Listen to your mom. You can't microwave your turkey, especially in a year where salmonella is a problem. But also, you can't ever do that anyway. Seriously.
