Turkey Sandwiches Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Turkey sandwiches are the subject of the latest recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The sandwiches, made by MG Foods in North Carolina, were produced on surfaces where Listeria was later discovered during "routine environmental testing." Those test results have pushed the company to initiate a recall of 34 different pre-made sandwiches.

The recalled sandwiches were distributed from March 3 to March 5 and were either packaged in a clear plastic wedge or a paper bag. You can see images of the labels on the recall page.

These were only sold at stores in the Charlotte Douglas Airport or through vending machines and micro-markets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company says that it has already removed the recalled sandwiches from all the stores to which they were distributed. Though, if you still have one of the sandwiches in your fridge, you're advised to throw it out.

A full list of the products is available on the recall page, with all either under an MG Foods label or the Fresh to You label.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria capable of causing serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in children, older populations, and others with a weakened immune system. Healthy individuals may experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches, according to the CDC.