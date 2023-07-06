Turkish Airlines Is Adding New Direct Routes from the U.S. to Istanbul

Turkish Airlines is committed to introducing more US citizens to its gorgeous homeland.

The airline just announced that it is expanding its US presence with the addition of its thirteenth destination here. Starting November 15, Turkish Airlines will start flying out of Detroit, Michigan, with new flight service to Turkey's jewel city of Istanbul and vice versa.

Travelers looking to head over to Turkey from Detroit and back will have plenty of choices available. Initially, the airline will operate flights between the two cities three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, but come the winter holidays, the carrier will add a fourth weekly flight on Saturdays starting December 25.

This is yet another US-based achievement for the international carrier, which already flaunts 12 hubs across the country, including Atlanta, Washington, DC, New York, Newark, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle. According to the airline, the addition of Detroit isn't the end of this expansion, either. In 2023, Turkish Airlines plans to welcome its fourteenth gateway in Denver in an effort to drive even more tourism from the US and ideally meet the country's annual goal of 2 million visitors.

"It's exciting to open another gateway in the Midwest region, connecting travelers from neighboring areas through the bustling hub of Detroit," Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, the airline's board and executive committee chairman, said in an official statement. "This is a significant opening in our expansion plans for North America as we continue our mission of connecting more people and more destinations through our robust global route network. As flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport take off this fall, we warmly welcome travelers to explore Istanbul and beyond."

Recently, Turkish Airlines was also featured in two renowned lists ranking the world's best airlines of the year. AirlineRatings.com awarded Turkish Airlines the 21st spot on the list, while Skytrax ranked the airline much higher up, awarding it the sixth position on the influential ranking.