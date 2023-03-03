Rescue Dogs Helping with Turkey's Earthquake Recovery Got to Fly in Business Class

Typically larger dogs traveling on an airplane are required to fly in the plane's cargo hold, but some dogs traveling on Turkish Airlines recently received some serious VIP treatment—with very good reason.

Turkish Airlines has been treating rescue dogs assisting with earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey upgrades to cabin (and in some cases, business-class) seating for their flights back to their home countries, the airline confirmed to Thrillist.

Late last month, Twitter users first began spotting rescue dogs flying in the cabin and were crediting Turkish Airlines for their treatment of the VIP pups, which are trained to rescue people from disaster areas.

In a statement provided to Thrillist, the airline said this treatment was "the least we could to do show our appreciation for these heroic dogs' sincere and heroic efforts."