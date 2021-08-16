Turks and Caicos Will Soon Require All Visitors to Be Vaccinated

Turks and Caicos will stop welcoming unvaccinated visitors soon. The island, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world each year, will require that all tourists age 16 and older be fully vaccinated before visiting.

The new rules go into effect on September 1, according to The Points Guy. Travelers will have to be 14 days or more out from receiving the second dose of an approved vaccine for COVID-19. Acceptable shots include the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca shots.

Proof of vaccination will be required. There will be two forms of proof accepted. Those include a vaccination letter signed by a medical professional, such as a doctor or registered nurse with their license number, or a document printed from an electronic vaccination database. That means your handwritten vaccination card won't cut the mustard, per the report.

Even with proof of vaccination, travelers will be required to take a COVID-19 test and get a negative result back no more than three days before their arrival. Children under 10 are exempt from this requirement, however. Turks and Caicos' government and the Ministry of Health are also still requiring a TCI Assured portal authorization form, which includes a health screening questionnaire. It can be completed online before arrival in Turks and Caicos. Visitors must have health insurance that covers COVID-19 medical costs, full hospitalization, doctor's office visits, prescriptions, and air ambulance.

While that may seem like a lot, no further testing is required once visitors are granted entry into Turks and Caicos. Travelers can stay up to 90 days and don't have to worry about mobile tracking or daily health checks, which other islands have implemented recently. Visitors are free to travel throughout the islands once they've met all the initial travel requirements.

