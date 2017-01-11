Starbucks Is Making Fancy 'Tuxedo' Drinks to Celebrate the New Year

With less than a week left of 2016 (yes, the nightmare's almost over!), there's a good chance you're scrambling to figure out last-minute plans to ring in the new -- and, hopefully, better -- new year. And while you probably associate the occasion with slurping numerous glasses of cheap "champagne," Starbucks is offering a new way to celebrate all week: fancy "tuxedo" drinks.

The trio of new beverages is called the Tuxedo Collection, and according to Starbucks, they feature "silky swirls" of dark chocolate and white chocolate and are designed to look spiffy, you know, like a tuxedo. All three drinks -- the Tuxedo Mocha, the Tuxedo Hot Chocolate, and the Tuxedo Frappuccino -- arrive at Starbucks locations nationwide on Monday, December 26th, and are available through New Year's Day.