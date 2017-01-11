News

This Genius Beer Mug Lets You Drink without Blocking Your View of the TV

By Published On 09/09/2016 By Published On 09/09/2016
TV Beer Mug
Perpetual Kid

More Like This

related

Not Rickrolling: Rick Astley Is Launching His Own Beer

related

Owning This Beer Vibrator Means You're Way Too into Beer

related

Starbucks' Newest Drink Combines Beer and Coffee

related

The Changing Landscape of NOLA Breweries

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When it comes to modern engineering feats, the American couch potato has largely been left by the wayside. Innovation is for the go-getters, the dreamers and titans of industry, but now, even beer mugs are getting their comeuppance.

Behold, the TV Beer Mug, which offers a clear line of sight to the television while you sip some cool, frosty suds. Most mugs hinder your ability to watch the game as you funnel beer into your gullet. The TV Beer Mug, on the other hand, has one side cleanly removed, so you can lock in that tunnel vision while enjoying a cold one.

Honestly, though, beer mugs must be in for a massive design overhaul after this $11 mug becomes the standard bearer of Super Bowl parties and sports bars. The marriage between TV and beer has never felt more alive, and your couch has probably never felt more accommodating. You have hifalutin beer mug mechanics to thank. 

H/T Gizmodo
 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a Staff News Writer at Thrillist, and a large proponent of hifalutin beer mug mechanics. Follow him on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Smithsonian Will Pay You $65K to Be Its Official Beer Historian
On Tap

related

READ MORE
Pongbot Is the Moving Beer Pong Target Innovation Your Party Needs
On Tap

related

READ MORE
This Just In: North Koreans Love Beer Festivals Just as Much as You
On Tap

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like