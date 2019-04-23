This Spectacular New Infinity Pool Overlooks a Busy JFK Airport Runway

Spring is heating up, and before you know it you’re going to be desperate for somewhere to cool off -- maybe even at the airport. That’s where the Pool Bar and Observation Deck at the TWA Hotel at JFK comes in. This May, the swanky new hotel is opening a massive infinity pool that will offer you respite from the heat, as well as a spectacular view of the busy NYC airport runway and beyond.
The pool, along with its 10,000-square-foot observation deck will be situated not far from John F. Kennedy International Airport’s runway 4L/22R. In addition to providing prime views of planes taking off and landing, the TWA Hotel’s infinity pool will also offer views of Jamaica Bay, which isn’t quite the Mediterranean Sea, but it’ll do in a pinch. The pool opens May 15 and will be accessible year-round for hotel guests and non-guests who make a reservation.
In the winter, the 63-by-20-foot infinity edge pool turns into a “pool-cuzzi.” The water can be heated up to 100 degrees, meaning no matter how cold and miserable it is outside, you can venture into the pool’s warm waters -- if you’re into that.
The TWA hotel’s new infinity pool was inspired by the infinity edge pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France. Per a press release from the company, the pool features a beach entry and underwater seating, along with a “gleaming TWA logo mosaic in the signature colors of gold and red.”
Swimmers will be able to enjoy an array of themed cocktails, including a Mile High Spritz, which combines vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice, and prosecco, and the Watermelon Collins, which is made with Aviation gin, watermelon, and lemon juice, agave, and club soda. A full rooftop kitchen will also be at your disposal, so you don’t have to drink and swim on an empty stomach.
Summer in NYC can be unbearable at times. A day from all the heat, crowds, and chaos might be exactly what the doctor ordered.
