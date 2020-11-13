Walmart Is Selling an Enormous Twinkie Baking Kit That Can Feed 12 People

This holiday season you can bake a Twinkies... loaf? ... for dessert. Hostess dropped a Party Size Twinkies Baking Kit at Walmart stores that lets anyone make a giant Twinkie from the comfort of their home.

The party-sized Twinkies can feed up to a dozen hungry people as opposed to the classic bite-sized treat that barely satisfies one. The kit comes with cake mix, cream filling mix, a Twinkies-shaped baking pan, and instructions, which are the most important things you'll need to emulate the famous taste and look.

Aside from what comes with the kit, you'll need vegetable oil, eggs, water, and heavy cream.