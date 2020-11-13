Walmart Is Selling an Enormous Twinkie Baking Kit That Can Feed 12 People
It's like a yule log, but a Twinkie.
This holiday season you can bake a Twinkies... loaf? ... for dessert. Hostess dropped a Party Size Twinkies Baking Kit at Walmart stores that lets anyone make a giant Twinkie from the comfort of their home.
The party-sized Twinkies can feed up to a dozen hungry people as opposed to the classic bite-sized treat that barely satisfies one. The kit comes with cake mix, cream filling mix, a Twinkies-shaped baking pan, and instructions, which are the most important things you'll need to emulate the famous taste and look.
Aside from what comes with the kit, you'll need vegetable oil, eggs, water, and heavy cream.
Something about cutting a slice of Twinkie seems so much classier, so much cake-ier. It's kind of criminal to even categorize this golden yule log as a Twinkie. Let's just call it a holiday loaf.
MORE: Trader Joe's Turkey Gingerbread Decorating Kits Are Perfect for Thanksgiving Superfans
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.