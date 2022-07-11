There's a Brand New Twinkies Flavor Just for Summer

Great news for Twinkies fans out there. Another new flavor just arrived, and it is available exclusively for summer. The new Tropical Blast Twinkies will be here until July 31 or while supplies last.

The new flavor has the classic vanilla sponge cake, filled with a light blue, tropical-flavored creme. "Tropical" is a little vague, but expect some light and fruity flavor in the filling. The Tropical Blast Twinkies join the classic Twinkies as well as five other flavors.