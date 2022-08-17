Twisted Tea Is Going Beyond Cans with a New, Boozy Release

We may be waiting for the end of the hard seltzer half-decade. Outside those slim cans, there are plenty of seltzer-adjacent drinks that have become favorites. Like canned cocktails or hard teas like Twisted Tea.

Twisted Tea has a dedicated following, and because of that, Boston Beer is expanding the world of Twisted Tea like the MCU introducing the multiverse. Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea is being spun off into a Sweet Tea Whiskey through a partnership with spirits giant Beam Suntory.

Now, there’s a good news/bad news situation if you're excited about a sweet tea whiskey. The good news is that this exists. The bad news is that there are only a few states that will see the whiskey initially. You’re only going to find it in Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas, as well as select military outlets. Though, the company hasn't closed the door on a potential expansion.

The product is brewed with real tea, according to the company, as it tries to preserve the original flavor of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. you’re going to find it in 50ml, 750ml, and one-liter bottles with a 35% ABV or 65 proof label.