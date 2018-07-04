This Woman May Have Accidentally Set-Up 2 Strangers on a Plane & the Story is Riveting

There are tons of things that can go wrong when you're flying. Every step of the way, you're taking action to avoid some potential airline disaster waiting to turn your week away into a long weekend. Delayed flights, getting bumped, lost luggage... There are far fewer instances where something unexpectedly wonderful could happen. But that may be the case with a story shared on social media by Rosey Blair on Monday night and into Tuesday.
Blair and her boyfriend weren't seated together on their flight home to Dallas. So, she asked someone if they wouldn't mind swapping seats. "We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life," she tweeted. The woman agreed and moved to a seat in the row in front of Blair and her boyfriend.
Blair then began to post detailed updates throughout the flight because the woman who swapped seats appeared to hit it off with her new seatmate.
Yes, the updates continued even after the potential couple got off the plane.
And the posts continued after they got home and tracked down the potential couple on Instagram.
Then, later Monday, Blair provided an updated because the man got in touch.
He even tweeted about it.
There's no update yet about whether the actual interaction between the potential couple -- "#hunkyplaneguy and #prettyplanegirl," as Blair calls them -- was as good as the imagined interaction because the story as told by Blair is wonderful.
