News

Twitter CEO Asks for Advice and Of Course He Gets Trolled Because It's Twitter

By Published On 04/25/2017 By Published On 04/25/2017
Twitter trolls Twitter CEO
Shutterstock | Twitter Screengrab

Trending

related

Guy Teases Lion, Lion Makes Guy Shake With Fear

related

This Man Danced Like No One Was Watching, but He Was Actually on Live TV

related

When You Should Use Frequent Flyer Miles to Maximize Their Value

related

This Hero Handed Out Free Pizza to Runners During the London Marathon

If you've ever asked the masses for their thoughts on Twitter or seen others do it, you know Twitter is a double-edged sword. There are certainly wonderful, inclusive, and productive conversations that take place. However, there are also trolls and lots of people more interested in puns than lending a helping hand. 

You know this, but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey somehow didn't see it coming when he asked Twitter for advice. On Tuesday, Dorsey asked Tweeters to share advice they'd give people who are new to Twitter. 

To many on Dorsey's own platform, the danger in his question was immediately apparent. 

Of course, Dorsey has seen this process happen over and over, but he was the cause of it this time. The hashtag #AdviceForPeopleJoiningTwitter took off and most of the comments ranged from "don't" to even less helpful advice. 

While jokes ruled the day, a surprising number of people took the prompt seriously, offering a bit of earnest, helpful advice for Twitter's noobs. Though, those were usually a little tongue-in-cheek as well.

The real advice Twitter virgins should take away is that this is pretty much how it always goes. 

h/t Daily Dot

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He's a puns person. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple's Making Big Changes to Its Retails Stores

related

READ MORE
MTV is Rebooting 'My Super Sweet 16' So Get Ready For More Teen Tantrums

related

READ MORE
Here's How You Can Watch the Stunning Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More