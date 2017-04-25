Twitter CEO Asks for Advice and Of Course He Gets Trolled Because It's Twitter

If you've ever asked the masses for their thoughts on Twitter or seen others do it, you know Twitter is a double-edged sword. There are certainly wonderful, inclusive, and productive conversations that take place. However, there are also trolls and lots of people more interested in puns than lending a helping hand.
You know this, but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey somehow didn't see it coming when he asked Twitter for advice. On Tuesday, Dorsey asked Tweeters to share advice they'd give people who are new to Twitter.
To many on Dorsey's own platform, the danger in his question was immediately apparent.
Of course, Dorsey has seen this process happen over and over, but he was the cause of it this time. The hashtag #AdviceForPeopleJoiningTwitter took off and most of the comments ranged from "don't" to even less helpful advice.
While jokes ruled the day, a surprising number of people took the prompt seriously, offering a bit of earnest, helpful advice for Twitter's noobs. Though, those were usually a little tongue-in-cheek as well.
The real advice Twitter virgins should take away is that this is pretty much how it always goes.
h/t Daily Dot
