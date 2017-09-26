Twitter Is Making a Major Change and People Are Not Having It

Quick, what's the defining feature of Instagram? How about Snapchat? And Twitter? If you use social media, there's a rather straightforward answer here. Even if you can do Stories and video on Instagram, it's still about
photoshopping yourself into the life of a successful person sharing an image.
On Twitter, the defining feature -- beyond trolling -- has been its character limit. You get 140 characters to say what you need to say. There are certainly ways around that between threads and images, but for the most part, you're stuck with 140 characters.
On Tuesday, Twitter announced it's going to shake things up by allowing select users tweet up to 280 characters in a test run. In the announcement, Twitter says this is because in some languages it's easier to get a message out in fewer characters. Instead of reducing characters in some languages, users in every language except Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will get twice as many characters to talk about how shocking that episode of Game of Thrones was, what a good boy this dog is, and all the unpleasant things the block button (mostly) solves.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was one of the first to tweet in the new format.
This probably wasn't a great example of why people need more characters.
Predictably, people are annoyed. (They always are.) Some are providing hilarious examples of why bigger isn't always better along with TL;DR jokes and examples of people they aren't excited to get more characters from.
At this point, Twitter hasn't announced when the feature may roll out to all users. But the announcement did make it clear that the company is confident in its data research about the change, which makes it sound like there aren't enough memes in the world to stop Twitter from turning into salt bae and sprinkling those extra characters into your timeline.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.