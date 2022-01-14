Viral Twitter Thread Exposes How Hard It Is for Nonbinary People to Book Airline Tickets

A viral Twitter thread shone a light on the difficulty nonbinary people face when trying to book airline travel.

In the now-deleted thread, 52-year-old Dawn Henry criticized Delta Air Lines for only featuring booking options for male and female travelers. The Arizona mother stumbled upon this issue while trying to purchase a plane ticket for her nonbinary child. Because Henry's 21-year-old child identifies as nonbinary, their gender marker is an ''X'' on their birth certificate and Washington state driver's license.

According to NBC News, when Henry reached out to Delta she was told it was company policy to only recognize two genders, male and female. Henry then took to Twitter saying, ''But as it stands, at least with @Delta, #nonbinary people are not allowed to fly. The supervisor said that's not true. But when a policy makes it impossible to buy a ticket that will comport with TSA guidelines, the result is the same. And that's discrimination.''

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the government agency "recognizes the concerns that some members of the transgender community may have with certain security screening procedures at the nation's security checkpoints," adding that "TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. Screening is conducted without regard to a person's race, color, sex, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability."

Unfortunately, the issue of airlines not providing more gender options while booking has been an ongoing issue. AP News reported in 2019 that Delta, along with American, United, Southwest, Alaska, and JetBlue, announced that they would be updating their booking methods so nonbinary travelers would have appropriate options. Per NBC News, American and United made good on their promise, and provide a drop-down option that is inclusive of nonbinary travelers.

A Delta representative told Thrillist, however, that the issue is not a policy one, but a tech and resources one.

"It's rather complex on the back end [of the website]. It's a more complicated process to implement across our booking system," they said.

In a formal statement, Delta said that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the stall of the website's update. ''We quickly shifted focus due to COVID in early 2020 to helping customers navigate the rapidly changing environment and government regulations, we are back on track to be able to offer a nonbinary gender option in our booking systems in 2022," the company said.

While Delta is feeling the majority of the heat because of Henry's thread, it is not the only major airline that has neglected to add nonbinary gender options since the 2019 announcement. JetBlue, Southwest, and Alaska also don't have gender options outside of male and female markers.