Arnold Schwarzenegger Had the Perfect First Tweet After Open-Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a man closely associated with indestructibility and Twitter fights with Nickelback, is happy to have pulled through a recent heart surgery. Last Thursday, the actor and former California governor underwent a replacement for a pulmonic valve in his heart, and true to Terminator form, declared "I'm back" after waking up at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The actor's catch-phrase pinged across the internet over the weekend, giving everyone hope that maybe Schwarzenegger is a crime-fighting cyborg after all. Seizing on the viral attention, the Governator tweeted on Monday that the events were indeed true, and that he's happy to have made it out healthy, given a complication that occurred mid-surgery.
Schwarzenegger developed complications during the operation, TMZ first reported, resulting in an open-heart surgery that lasted several hours. The actor's publicist Daniel Ketchell, told reporters that the operation was meant to "replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997." Schwarzenegger has had heart operations in the past, which have always been attributed to congenital issues, not an affinity for taking steroids until his body became a hulking meat slab.
