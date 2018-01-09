Genius Uses KFC Chicken Bucket For Soda Refill

High praise is in order for a crafty gentleman who not only understands the value of a dollar, but that KFC chicken buckets can also carry soda. And yes, while reading this, you're sure to feel a twinge of jealousy crawl up your spine, so here's the sad truth: you didn't think of this because you aren't smart enough.
Although we don't know where this took place or what happened after the photo was snapped, it's safe to assume the restaurant employees didn't raise a finger in defense of soda fountain decorum. They probably gave this guy a slow-clap. The rest of Twitter certainly did:
Let's hope he remembered a straw.
