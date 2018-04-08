The Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich Is Tearing the Internet Apart

The New York Times is our country's paper of record and one of the most respected journalistic institutions in the world. It has more Pulitzer Prizes than any other newspaper, and the best nicknames. But that could be changing after a simple social media post: The Gray Lady published a recipe for a pickle and peanut butter sandwich. If you're shuddering the right now, you're not alone.
The post was captioned, "Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered," but one must ponder whether certain directions ought to remain unconsidered. This wasn't exactly a recipe either. It was a short article that explained that Dwight Garner, a New York Times book critic, considered the PB & P his favorite sandwich and referred to it as “a thrifty and unacknowledged American classic.” The paper simply suggested that we give it a shot.
Here's its description of the sandwich: "The vinegary snap of the pickles tempers the unctuousness of the peanut butter, and it’s an unusual pantry sandwich for when luncheon meats leave you cold." Humanity at large, however, found it odd that the words "abomination" and "hubris" and "an act against God and man alike" were nowhere to be found in the article.
This led to an understandable uproar across Twitter as people weighed in for and against the sandwich, and it became clear that the PB & P is a dividing line in our country, as you can see below.
We have to admit though, if nothing else, we're a little curious.
