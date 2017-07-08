The Internet Cannot Believe This Woman Used a Desktop Computer on a Train

In today's hyper-technological climate, everyone travels with a miniature computer crammed into their pocket. Twee devices basically shrink in proportion to the information they're able to process, as the ubiquity of 700 million iPhones worldwide will attest. It's curious then, why anyone would decide to carry the cumbersome load of a complete desktop computer on a passenger train.
David Hill, who works for a software company in Austin, Texas, noticed that very same peculiar sight when traveling by train in the UK on July 4th. His bewilderment was natural, as he snapped a photo of a woman working on an iMac as the bucolic scenery whirled by outside.
The woman's use of an iMac in lieu of a laptop has mercilessly divided opinion on Twitter. The first camp seems to applaud the woman's gumption, while the other side can't believe what they've witnessed.
Naturally, the intrigue is warranted, as Hill told the Telegraph: "I am still puzzled why someone would carry a desktop computer around, when a laptop would give her the same options, with more portability." He first noticed the bizarre sight -- which took place on a trip from Darlington to London Kings Cross station -- and had to perform a double-take: "I had to look twice, I was shocked to see such a large computer on the small table. At first I thought she was a staff member, so I actually walked past, and then thought I had to take a photo."
Now, with the brazen woman's identity still a mystery, it's worth considering whether there will be copycat offenders. Don't get any ideas, people.
