People Were Pissed After Twitter Made a Confusing Change

For a brief moment Thursday night, Twitter was lit on fire by those who love it most. An iOS update removed @-replies from reply threads and created confusing chains of tweets that left people ridiculing the social media platform.

Tweeters were mad over the change because @-replies generally limit the number of people who can see reply threads. That prevents your timeline from being overloaded with conversations you don't care about. It also allows you to cut someone out of a conversation when they don't want to be there. Thursday's temporary change made replies visible to all followers.

This change had been teased previously by Twitter when they announced @-replies would stop counting toward the 140-character limit. Though, it wasn't clear this was how the change was going to be implemented. However, a help center page reveals various tests have been publicly conducted on pending changes to the platform. That can cause some users to see unexpected things like people allowed to tweet more than 140 characters or what happened tonight.