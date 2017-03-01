There's Now a Way to Silence the Twitter Eggs, Guaranteed

Twitter has been under fire for taking half measures in their efforts to prevent abuse. During a politically charged time, it's been easy to spot the kind of behavior people are complaining about, but it's not new. However, they have been taking action slowly but surely in recent months. On Wednesday, Twitter announced a series of measures to further combat abuse on the social media platform.

"We’re working to identify accounts as they’re engaging in abusive behavior, even if this behavior hasn’t been reported to us," they said in an update. That means looking out for actions like repeatedly sending unsolicited tweets at non-followers. Users found to violate site guidelines will have account functionality limited. For instance, Twitter may make it so only followers can see posts for "a set amount of time."