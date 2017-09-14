The Twix Chocolate Spread of Your Dreams Is Here to Destroy Nutella

Although it has yet to be scientifically proven, some would argue that the only thing better than eating your favorite candy bar is eating your favorite candy bar in the form of a chocolate spread. And if your favorite candy bar happens to be a Twix, now you can find out for yourself with spoonfuls of the classic sticks of chocolate, caramel, and biscuits right out of a jar. Watch out, Nutella.
The new spreadable chocolate is called Mars Twix Spread and although it's a product of the United Kingdom, you can get your hands on jars of the sweet stuff at World Market stores across the United States as well as via the retailer's online store for five bucks. Unlike many candy- or cookie-inspired spreads that are more or less smooth and homogeneous, the Twix spread takes textural cues from the original candy bar. Each jar is made with chocolate, swirls of caramel, and crunchy biscuit pieces.
World Market recommends smearing the candy butter on toast, spreading it on a biscuit, or eating it by the spoonful straight out of the jar. Or, you can opt for a wild sugar rush/coma by dipping actual Twix bars in the spread, as the folks over at Popsugar did for a recent review. After all, you're eating a candy bar chocolate spread, so you might as well go all out, right? We won't judge.
OK, maybe a little.
